Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.58

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $21.44, with a volume of 217003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

In other news, insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,546,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of Angion Biomedica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,947,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,486,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.