ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,665,400 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the January 14th total of 2,162,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 619.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANTA Sports Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of ANPDF stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. ANTA Sports Products has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.52 and a beta of 1.22.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

