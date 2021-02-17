ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,665,400 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the January 14th total of 2,162,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 619.9 days.

Shares of ANPDF opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.52 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $19.02.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANTA Sports Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.