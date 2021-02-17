Anyswap (ANY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $205,846.00

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002032 BTC on popular exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $18.71 million and approximately $205,846.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00061260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00322057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00081736 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00069802 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00082385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.12 or 0.00454184 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00172571 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,637,470 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

