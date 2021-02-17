Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.16. AON posted earnings per share of $3.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $10.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $11.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.96 to $13.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AON.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share.

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in AON by 1,813.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,963 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in AON by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in AON by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $10,323,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AON opened at $227.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.24 and a 200-day moving average of $204.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. AON has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

AON announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.