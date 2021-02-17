APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 252,500 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the January 14th total of 208,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 631.3 days.

OTCMKTS:APAJF opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. APA Group has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $8.32.

About APA Group

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, electricity transmission, electricity interconnectors, and renewable and gas fired power generation assets; and operates solar farms and wind farms.

