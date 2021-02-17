Aperio Group LLC Buys 76,424 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,424 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $29,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in General Motors by 11.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 228,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,628 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in General Motors by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $23,340,917.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,683,434 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,641.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 454,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $19,593,627.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 441,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,054,334.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,246,258 shares of company stock valued at $55,203,867. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.32.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

