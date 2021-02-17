Aperio Group LLC Increases Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.05% of Global Payments worth $32,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,746.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $196.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

