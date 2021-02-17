Aperio Group LLC Sells 835 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $38,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in AON by 67.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in AON by 68.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in AON by 100.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.86.

AON stock opened at $227.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.35. Aon Plc has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

AON announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

