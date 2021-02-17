Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Trading Down 5.2%

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) fell 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $20.61. 38,433,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 31,960,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APHA. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Aphria from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Aphria in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aphria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Aphria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aphria by 650.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

