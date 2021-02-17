APi Group (NYSE:APG) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.00. The company traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 16940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded APi Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Get APi Group alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,159,000. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in APi Group by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,533,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,565 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in APi Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,511,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in APi Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,776,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,443,000 after purchasing an additional 992,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93.

APi Group Company Profile (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.