Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Apollo Investment by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the third quarter worth $84,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AINV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

In other news, Director Barbara Ruth Matas bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $79,940.00. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AINV opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.00. Apollo Investment Co. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. Analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

