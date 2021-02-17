Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives $13.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $3,835,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 169,325 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after buying an additional 5,085,637 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 237,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APLE opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.