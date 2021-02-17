Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives $13.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $3,835,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 169,325 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after buying an additional 5,085,637 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 237,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.
NYSE APLE opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.