Applied Genetic Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,015 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,253% compared to the typical volume of 75 put options.

AGTC traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $7.95. 242,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,567. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $8.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $205.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Genetic Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

