Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $125.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $96.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.78.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $118.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

