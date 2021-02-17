Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Short Interest Down 29.7% in January

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the January 14th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 794,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $158,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

