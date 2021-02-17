Aquila Services Group (LON:AQSG) Shares Gap Up to $26.00

Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34), but opened at GBX 30 ($0.39). Aquila Services Group shares last traded at GBX 26 ($0.34), with a volume of 812 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 26.22. The stock has a market cap of £10.36 million and a P/E ratio of 86.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14.

In related news, insider Fiona M. Underwood bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,130.13).

Aquila Services Group Company Profile (LON:AQSG)

Aquila Services Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialist housing, sport, and educational and treasury management consultancy services to housing associations, local authorities, government agencies, multi academy trusts, and other non-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally.

