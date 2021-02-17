Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ABR opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.88. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $15.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a current ratio of 18.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

