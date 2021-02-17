Arcosa (ACA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average is $51.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACA shares. TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Arcosa from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CJS Securities cut Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gabelli cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, G.Research cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

