Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Announces Earnings Results

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.65.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ARQT. Jonestrading began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $57,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,479.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $330,804.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 901,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,969,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $474,843 in the last ninety days.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.