Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ARQT opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -3.65. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $40.88.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO John W. Smither sold 1,250 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $330,804.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 901,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,969,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $474,843.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.