Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Posts Earnings Results

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.97%.

Ardagh Group stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. Ardagh Group has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $21.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARD. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ardagh Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

