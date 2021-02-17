Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) PT Raised to $24.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Shares of NYSE:ARD opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. Ardagh Group has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $360.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%. On average, analysts expect that Ardagh Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ardagh Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ardagh Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

