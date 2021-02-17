Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) Shares Gap Up to $143.00

Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 143 ($1.87), but opened at GBX 185 ($2.42). Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) shares last traded at GBX 181.19 ($2.37), with a volume of 17,732,233 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £995.39 million and a PE ratio of -605.00.

In other Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) news, insider Peter Wall sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £406,000 ($530,441.60).

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

