Arizona State Retirement System Has $745,000 Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $502,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $5,573,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.51. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $36.88.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDCO. Barclays upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

In other news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

