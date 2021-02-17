Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 891,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 270,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after acquiring an additional 29,061 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of DORM opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.14 and a 200 day moving average of $90.92. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $102.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

