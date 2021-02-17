Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,264 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Simmons First National by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 720,892 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,619,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,679,000 after purchasing an additional 561,252 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 215,771 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 168,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 115,375 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFNC. TheStreet raised Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

