Arizona State Retirement System Sells 141 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 19,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Enstar Group stock opened at $211.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.58. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.61. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $94.58 and a 52-week high of $222.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

