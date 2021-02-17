Arizona State Retirement System Sells 454 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 54.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $72.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.81.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $437,569.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,419,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,745 shares of company stock worth $1,629,463. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

