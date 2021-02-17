Arizona State Retirement System Sells 773 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 106.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in ABM Industries by 180.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 46.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABM opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,067.97 and a beta of 1.25. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

Separately, CL King upped their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

