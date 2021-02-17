Arizona State Retirement System Sells 812 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Terex were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 4.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 26.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 66,590 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Terex by 3.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Terex by 4.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Terex by 8.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,854.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,658 shares of company stock worth $2,487,234. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -669.00 and a beta of 1.55. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

