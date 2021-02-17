ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Stake Raised by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,362. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $115.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.84.

