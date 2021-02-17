Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Update

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 715,200 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the January 14th total of 531,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Armada Hoffler Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AHH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.41. 2,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $18.88.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

