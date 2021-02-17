Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Insider Sells $2,720,142.80 in Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,720,142.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ARW opened at $107.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $108.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.