ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 25,074 Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 60.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.57. 561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,689. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.22. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,712.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,962 shares of company stock worth $1,441,065. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

RNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.