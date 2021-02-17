ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $481,000 in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 402,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,268,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $102.85. 8,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,219. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $62.20 and a one year high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.43.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Truist raised their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

