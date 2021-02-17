ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 660,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,967,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 238,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $60.68. The company had a trading volume of 332,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,930,362. The firm has a market cap of $135.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -539.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

