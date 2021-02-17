ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,200 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4,335.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,553. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

