ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $5.56 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,000. The Home Depot makes up about 1.2% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

Shares of HD stock traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.61. 59,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,337. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $301.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.