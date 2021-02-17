Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.05

Shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 361170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artius Acquisition by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,230,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after buying an additional 1,311,569 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,880,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $17,188,000. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Artius Acquisition by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 794,498 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $13,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

