Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) traded up 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $4.26. 949,035 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,440% from the average session volume of 61,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.69% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, and dump boxes; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; reels for combines and swathers; potato harvesters; grinder mixers; silage blowers and reels; land management equipment; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.

