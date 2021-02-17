Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Shares Gap Up to $12.00

Ascent Resources plc (LON:AST)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16), but opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.16). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 11.98 ($0.16), with a volume of 603,056 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.11.

In other news, insider James Parsons bought 174,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £10,448.82 ($13,651.45).

About Ascent Resources (LON:AST)

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

