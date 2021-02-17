Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Receives GBX 313.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 313.38 ($4.09).

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

LON:ASCL traded down GBX 10.09 ($0.13) on Friday, hitting GBX 365.71 ($4.78). 614,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,214. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 362.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 328.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ascential has a 52 week low of GBX 173.80 ($2.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 408.80 ($5.34). The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.42.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

