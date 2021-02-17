ASOS’s (ASC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASC. Bank of America upgraded ASOS to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,766.93 ($75.35).

LON ASC opened at GBX 5,568 ($72.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 44.33. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,604 ($73.22). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,946.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,764.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64.

In related news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, with a total value of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

