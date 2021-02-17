Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Aspen Aerogels to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $655.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 73,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $1,066,713.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASPN. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.