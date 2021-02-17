Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 0.77. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Group news, CEO Michael Mathews sold 41,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $416,384.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,014 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,769.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 7,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $80,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,466 shares of company stock worth $835,295 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Aspen Group by 554.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Aspen Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.