Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in January

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 788,300 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the January 14th total of 1,022,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,883.0 days.

ARZGF stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Assicurazioni Generali from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

