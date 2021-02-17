Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Raymond James

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of AC opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. Associated Capital Group has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The stock has a market cap of $792.27 million, a PE ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 68.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 81.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. 10.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and underwriting services, as well as asset management services. It also offers institutional research services to hedge funds and asset managers, as well as affiliated mutual funds and managed accounts.

