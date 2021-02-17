AstraZeneca PLC to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $50.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.30. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

