Atheios 24-Hour Volume Reaches $51.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Atheios has a market capitalization of $39,506.19 and $51.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,150.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,848.14 or 0.03543825 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.97 or 0.00454399 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $716.68 or 0.01374235 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.00 or 0.00519637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.37 or 0.00468591 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.76 or 0.00323603 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00029238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002656 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 40,996,670 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,871,179 tokens. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Token Trading

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

